Seven more cases of Covid-19 recorded in Louth last week

There were three new cases of Covid-19 in Louth towards the end of last week bringing the total number of cases in the county to 766. Between Monday and Friday of last week, the number of cases in Louth increased by 7.

The figures, which pertain to Friday, show that there have been a total of 766 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county since the outbreak began which is roughly 3% of the population.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 12,031 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,416.

Letirm has the lowest number of cases at just 83 since the outbreak began. It is the only county yet to reach 100 confirmed cases and had no new confirmed cases day on day.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was informed that two people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,652* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 30 May the HPSC has been notified of 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.