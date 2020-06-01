Nearly €100k in cash, tonnes of tobacco and fuel-laundering machinery found in Carlingford searches

A large quantity of cash, tobacco and mobile fuel laundering machinery were seized in seven searches carried out in Carlingford over the weekend.

The Gardaí and Revenue assisted PSNI and HM Revenue & Customs during a Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) operation in Co. Armagh on Satuday morning. Officers from HM Revenue and Customs arrested three men (aged 34, 37 and 55) and seized eight million cigarettes worth an estimated £3 million in lost revenue.

Gardaí assisted by Revenue carried out a total of seven searches in the Carlingford area during the joint agency operation. The properties searched included one business premises and six residential properties.

Approximately €100,000 in cash, 2.5 tonnes of raw tobacco with a value of €1.55m and over 1,900kg of hand-rolling tobacco packaged for sale with a value of €1.2m were among the items found during the searches. Gardaí also found equipment used to manufacture tobacco products and mobile fuel-laundering machinery. One articulated lorry, one rigid lorry, two trailers and one van were also seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan made the following comment.

"The seizures yesterday in Armagh and Louth – including 8 million cigarettes, tobacco products to the value of over €2.7 million as well as fuel-laundering machinery and cash – represent a significant success for law enforcement on both sides of the border and I offer my thanks and congratulations to all those involved.

“They demonstrate the close practical cooperation between An Garda Síochána, the Revenue Commissioners and their counterparts in the PSNI and HM Revenue and Customs, and I welcome this successful large scale cooperation yesterday.

“The multi-agency Joint Agency Task Force established under the Fresh Start Agreement is making sustained and steady progress in combatting cross border criminal activity. We are seeing unprecedented levels of cooperation between law enforcement agencies North and South, in tackling cross-border crime of all types including organised burglary, drug crime, rural and farm crimes as well as smuggling,” he said.

