Blackrock beach set to be closed ahead of protest

Louth County Council have confirmed that they will be closing the car park and beach at Blackrock for a time today (Tuesday) in response to a proposed ‘anti-Government’ protest which was set for the beach there this evening.

Plans for the protest began circulating online late last week, with former journalist Gemma O’Doherty supporting it extensively on Twitter. Labelled ‘Bunreacht by the Beach’, a similar protest in Athlone is also due to be held on Thursday.

However, according to local Fine Gael councillor Maria Doyle, on Facebook on Monday evening, Louth County Council would be closing the lower car park at Blackrock from 8am on Tuesday and the beach from 2pm.

They would both be reopened on Wednesday, she added in her post.

Taking to Twitter later on Monday evening, Louth County Council confirmed that “on the advice of An Garda Síochána” they would be closing the lower carpark and the beach for a time on Tuesday.