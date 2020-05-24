Dundalk pub serving take away pints

A local pub is to serve a selection of take away pints and drinks from its premises in Dundalk.

The Castle Bar in Seatown will be open this afternoon to allow patrons to buy a selection of drinks from the pub.

According to owner Greg Gormley on social media, the pub can do so as their license covers off sales.

Mr Gormley also added that it will be cash only as the card machine is disconnected and there is no drinking allowed on the street.