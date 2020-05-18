Fire
Fire officers deal with blaze at community centre just outside Dundalk
Fire officers were called to the scene of a fire at Kilcurry Resource Centre on Sunday morning.
The blaze, which burned a section of hedgerow separating the side of the building from a residential property, was discovered just after 7am, with the alarm being promptly raised.
Nothing else was damaged during the fire, which raged within 10 metres of the local community centre.
