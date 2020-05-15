Road map for reopening of Dundalk town centre

With the easing of restrictions now due to start on Monday Morning the 18th of May, there is much anticipation on how this will be managed as much needed footfall returns to Dundalk town centre.

Town Centre Manager Martin McElligott explained: "The road map that is now being issued by Louth County Council will be supported by appropriate signage and is subject to change as we move through the different phases on the easing of the restrictions. We would also appreciate each business promoting the temporary plan through your social media and direct contact with your customers.

"We hope that people will abide by the recommended pedestrian flows and Dundalk BIDS will be working with all businesses, helping them develop and implement appropriate queuing systems that ensure that everyone using the pedestrian footways feels safe.

It is also paramount each business takes charge of all queues that are forming outside your business, making sure that it does not impede anyone using the footpath and does not grow too large, as this may also result in queues merging with other queues.

"Where possible we would recommend that you have a maximum queue length for small shops and for some of the bigger shops and Banks that where possible and in agreement with Louth County Council, you could look at a hybrid system."

Considerations for queuing:

Defined areas to indicate where pedestrians should stand when queuing using temporary removable markings or temporary barriers.

Management of multiple queues for different businesses through clear signing and the use of marshals as appropriate.

“Do not join the queue” signs provided at popular destinations, when capacity reached.

It is important to state that these are just recommendations, this may not be possible for many and it is something that everyone one must play their small part in, both businesses and customers alike.

"We would appreciate everyone's cooperation and patience at this time."