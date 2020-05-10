REVEALED: Dundalk's Favourite Cafe or Restaurant

After a fiercely fought contest, we can now reveal the winner of the title of Dundalk's Favourite Cafe or Restaurant as voted for by Democrat readers.

We had thousands of votes, but in the end Coffee Depot edged the vote by one percent to take the title with 10 percent of the total vote - Congratulations Coffee Depot!

Narrowly behind in second place, with 9 percent, was Red Rose Cafe.

In third place, three establishments finished tied for the bronze medal position with 6 percent - Coffee Time, The Roma and Park Cafe.

Well done to all that were nominated - we all hope to be able to frequent your establishments when it is safe to do so.