EU willing to look at Dundalk for post-Brexit office

A local councillor has stated that she is “hugely” encouraged that Dundalk is being looked at as a location for a possible EU Office post-Brexit.

It comes on the back of a report by RTE correspondent Tony Connelly which stated that "the Commission could have people based in Dundalk who could drive to Belfast every day and look over the shoulders of the UK authorities [carrying out checks], that they can achieve their functional requirement.”

Fianna Fail councillor Erin McGreehan added: “Only time will tell but Dundalk may well end up being the solution that is required and one the UK may in the end be happy with as it allows them to save face and also permits the proper functioning of the Protocol. It is also potentially a very positive thing for Dundalk, and I am delighted to have been in my capacity as a Member of the Committee of Regions to lobby and highlight Dundalk as a fantastic location for many different reasons”.

McGreehan continued: “the point needs to be clearly understood that in no way is the European Union going to allow the Single Market to be compromised. There is real concern in Brussels that the British are failing to prepare for a customs border in the Irish Sea.

“The infrastructure both physical and digital needs to be put in place to allow for a dual system of customs and excuse to be implemented in the North.

“These actions need to be taken and work done so that we are not heading for another cliff edge come next January”.