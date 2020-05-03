REPORT: Boy (17) assaulted in aggravated Dundalk burglary

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital following an aggravated burglary at a home in Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.

According to LMFM the incident occurred at around 1am at a house on the Dublin Road.

It is reported that two men gained entry to the home and subsequently left the scene having taken cash and other items.

Two men were arrested a short time later having been identified as suspects from CCTV.

They were taken to Dundalk garda station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai on 042 9388400.