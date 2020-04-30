Further much-needed Dundalk and Cuchullain Credit Union Covid-19 Community Response Fund donations

Dundalk and Cuchullain Credit Unions have recently announced additional recipients of their Covid-19 Community Response Fund, a support fund set up by both Credit Unions to offer financial assistance to organisations and groups within our wider community that are putting the needs of others ahead of their own in response to the impact of Covid-19.

To date, donations have been made to Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes, Women’s Aid Dundalk, Meals on Wheels and Turas Counselling.

This week the fund donated much-needed funds to Cuidigh Linn Dundalk, a support organisation based in Muirhevnamore focussed on inclusion and supports for the older person.

Andrea Connolly, Cuidigh Linn Dundalk, said: “This support allows us to continue our work, letting us connect and support the older people and indeed families living in our community who are faced with difficult challenges during this time.”

Another organisation to be included in the Covid-19 Community Response Fund is dis ABILITY Louth, an umbrella organisation for disability service users in County Louth. Their aim is to provide a collective voice for representation, improving lives, creating networks for sharing resources and providing information to their members and the wider community.

“It is invaluable for dis ABILITY Louth to be able to contact and connect with people. Social isolation is something we live with at all times, but even more so during the COVID -19 crisis. This contribution towards our phone costs will go a long way. Many thanks," says Olivia Shiel, Chairperson, dis ABILITY Louth.

Masks for Louth, a Louth and Proud community of sewing enthusiasts, all working to support and protect our frontline workers.

Tina McDonnell and Caroline Sheelan, Coordinators of Masks for Louth said: “The whole sewing community across Ireland is working together to help our frontline staff. This donation allows us to provide another line of safety for our cherished and much appreciated frontline staff across Co. Louth.”

Billy Doyle, CEO, Dundalk Credit Union, added: “We have some excellent collaborative projects to be announced in the coming few weeks. Their delivery is built on partnership and collaboration with the COVID 19 taskforces at Louth County Council and the Health Service Executive. We have seen how coming together as a community is our armour in crisis, we are stronger together. We are delighted to continue to support our wider community, it is the foundation on which our Credit Unions are built.”