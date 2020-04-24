Dundalk An Táin Arts Centre running ‘off-site’ events

An Táin Arts Centre has created a new off-site based programme to run during this unprecedented time.

In a statement to the Democrat, An Táin said: “We might not have a building, but we have a wealth of local talented performers, artists, musicians, and creators who we will connect with the wider community!”

Highlights of next week’s programme include...

New Book Club | Starting Thursday 30th April at 8pm | Zoom video chat

A monthly online book club in association with Roe River Books and Louth County Libraries

This book club is free to attend, and aimed at adults. All you need to participate is a love of reading and talking about books, and a computer or mobile device with a microphone and camera.

This month's topic is 'The book you're reading right now'

To sign up, register your details using this URL http://eepurl.com/g0MY9T and we will send you the Zoom link and password you'll need on the night. You can also have the link on our Facebook page. See you then!



Free Concert | Zoë Conway & John McIntyre | Friday 1st May at 8pm | Facebook Live @antainartscentre

Join Zoë Conway and John McIntyre from their home in Cooley for an intimate gig on An Táin Arts Centre's Facebook Live.

With an exciting blend of eclectic fiddle and guitar music, Zoë Conway and John Mc Intyre bring their sympathetic arrangements of traditional Irish music, compositions and songs, old and new. The husband and wife folk duo possesses a rare facility to draw pieces into their repertoire from other genres such as classical, jazz and world music and express this material in way which not only displays the sheer range and knowledge of both instrumentalists but also exhibits the wonderful versatility of their instruments.

Together, Zoë Conway and John McIntyre have been described as “simply one of the best folk duos on the planet” (BBC), and audiences in Ireland and beyond keep coming back for more.

Facebook Live will allow An Táin Arts Centre to live stream concerts and other events as they happen, recreating some of the magic of an intimate gig.