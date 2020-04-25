Dundalk drivers - Say goodbye to bad habits

Whilst we are all generally ensconced in our homes during this phase of the Covid19 pandemic and not driving, I thought it would put together some things that happen out there on our roads that people are doing that they shouldn’t whether it is deliberate or not. In no order of importance these are habits that need to be stopped/avoided.

Traffic Lights. What is one more turn of the lights going to make on your journey? Don’t amber gamble and never break a red light and never pass a stop sign without stopping.

Speed limits are not targets and must certainly not be broken. Slow down.

Fog lights. A simple one to start. The clue is in the name. If there is fog about put them on, no fog turn them off both front and back.

Indicators. They are the flashing yellow lights either side of the car, front and back.

Rediscover them and use them religiously. Other drivers are not clairvoyant.

Drive on the left. Stop driving in the middle lane and overtaking lane on the motorway when the left lane is clear. Do not stay in either of the two lanes for any longer than necessary.

You must never use the hard shoulder lane on the motorway unless you breakdown. No exceptions to this.

Queues. You’d never go to the top of the queue in a supermarket or bank so what makes you think you can cut in where everybody else is behaving properly. Stop it immediately.

Refrain from weaving from lane to lane on the motorway and grabbing any gap between cars you see. It’s an accident waiting to happen and it has been proven that it makes little or no difference to the journey time compared to a driver who keeps to the same lane.

Always keep your distance from the car in front and don’t tailgate. 2 seconds is the minimum – meet it. You’ll be giving yourself the best chance of avoiding a crash or causing one.

Yellow boxes. Don’t block these as in doing so it ruins traffic flow for all. Refer to P127 of the RSA Rules of the Road .

Roundabouts. We seem to have a national blind spot on how to use them correctly. Take the time to read P130 to P133 of the RSA Rules of the Road to remove a lot of stress for every road user.

Always reverse into car parking spaces so that when you must drive off the car is facing the direction you want to go. It’s a lot easier than you think and much safer.

Daytime running lights on a lot of cars only light the front lights. So, if you are driving at night make sure you put your lights onto dipped setting unless the car has auto lights which should be the default setting.

Stop flashing your lights at night if you have been extended a courtesy. If you must show gratitude a momentary use of the hazards is better and wont blind anyone.

No calls using a mobile phone and no texting.

Take the time to pair your phone to the car via Bluetooth. Take the time to drive distraction free and set you phone up to only allow emergency calls from select people and do not initiate calls.

All of these are not exhaustive but if we all do them then our roads out there will be a lot safer and less stressful.

Drive like your nearest and dearest are all in the other cars on the road – you’d hate anything to happen to them. Safe motoring to all.