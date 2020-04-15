Locals urged to contact gardai over people not adhering to 2km restriction at north Louth forest park

Locals in the north Louth area are being urged to contact gardai if they believe someone visiting Ravensdale forest park is not from within 2km of the park.

The call has come from a local community group on Facebook this afternoon, with claims that Gardai are patrolling the area and issuing parking tickets and fines to those who are travelling outside of their 2km distance from their home, to the park.

Ravensdale Community Alert posted the following on Facebook:

"Ravensdale park is a fabulous amenity, however, if you live more than 2km from the park you are not allowed to travel to it to take a leisurely walk.

"Gardai are patrolling the area and issuing parking tickets and fines to those who are travelling outside of their 2km distance from their home. The Carpark at Ravensdale forest will be closed shortly.

"Can locals please alert us or the Gardai if you see any activity of people not adhering to the 2km restrictions to safeguard yourself and other locals in the area from unnecessary risk. Also can you contact the Gardai for any suspicious cars not known to you in the area."