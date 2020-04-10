Louth libraries answer Ireland’s call to help produce face masks for frontline heroes

County Louth Libraries have for many years been associated with more than books and newspapers.

The Library service is a much-expanded community resource providing access to the public to education spaces, alternative learning environments for children and is committed to serving the needs of the ever more digitally aware membership.

It was probably no surprise that the innovative and creative staff of Louth County Libraries were one of the first to step forward and offer the Library services 3D printer resources to the company Surfbox who have undertaken to use the printers to produce medical face mask components.

This is a non-profit venture aimed at supporting “Ireland’s Call” in a unique way and so provide the much-needed mask supplies to a number of service providers in the health sector.

Surfbox whose initiative would not have been realised without the support of the Library Services has already fulfilled its first request and are currently planning to assist a number of organisations including Nursing Homes, Pharmacies, GP Practices, a large Cleaning Company as well as Hospitals. They are also in discussion with the Irish Red Cross to supply their volunteers nationwide.

Co-operating with Engineers Ireland the project leaders are examining the potential to supply the HSE on a large scale. This would, of course, require significant up-scaling of the project – so if you have a 3D printer capacity contact Engineers Ireland to see how you can contribute to Ireland’s Call.