Louth Volunteer Centre pledges extra support to organisations on the front line of Covid-19

Louth Volunteer Centre has urged local organisations seeing an increased demand for their services or a potential drop in their ability to deliver their service to contact them for support in recruiting volunteers.

Funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, who are overseeing the community response to the needs of vulnerable people amidst COVID-19, Louth Volunteer Centre is refocusing its priorities and resources to help organisations and volunteers respond effectively.

In light of government restrictions issued on Friday night their offices are closed but their team are still available to provide support.

According to Gráinne Berrill, Louth Volunteer Centre Manager:

“Louth Volunteer Centre has always provided support to organisations when it comes to recruiting and managing volunteers. In response to the COVID-19 emergency we are increasing and prioritising this support for organisations on the front line helping the most vulnerable members of our communities.

"We are encouraging any organisations that need support with volunteers to contact us. Whether they are registered with us already or not, we are available.”

On the outpouring of support from the Irish public, Gráinne added:

“We have seen a huge increase in those offering to help during this time. Since the 13th March 7,000 people registered on our national database indicating that they want to help with the response to COVID-19.

"To them we say thank you and bear with us. This is a marathon not a sprint and while you might not be called on today or tomorrow, knowing you are there to provide support when it is needed it is vital.

“We have been working with local organisations to identify ways that volunteers can help ensure that they can continue to provide their service locally.

"Some organisations have found that recruiting extra volunteers helped them stay afloat; others are working with us to identify gaps in their service and new ways that volunteers can help them to address those gaps – such as IT support; creating a backup panel of volunteers and manning helplines so the organisation can remain connected to their service users even if they can’t meet them in person given the recently implemented restrictions by the Irish Government to reduce social interaction.”

Organisations that need support or members of the public wishing to volunteer can find the organisation's details on www.volunteerlouth.ie, call 0860431379 or email info@volunteerlouth.ie.

Those who want to offer their help can also sign up on www.i-vol.ie and register their interest in volunteering for COVID-19 specific roles. The service is completely free to all.