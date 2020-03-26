Rape Crisis North East continues counselling service despite closure of Dundalk centre

In light of the concerns surrounding the spread of Covid-19, Rape Crisis North East (RCNE) have confirmed that it has had to make the "difficult decision to close its centre in Dundalk and outreach services in Drogheda and Castleblaney."

Making the announcement, a spokesperson for RCNE said that they will "continue to offer support to existing and new clients by telephone. The Health and Safety of our clients and staff is of the utmost importance to us and therefore we have put the following measures in place to ensure continued support."

The organisation's Freephone Confidential Helpline number 1800 21 21 22 will remain open Mondays to Friday from 10.00am to 4.00pm for those who need to access crisis counselling and support. The National 24-Hour Helpline Number 1800 77 88 88 can also be contacted outside helpline hours.

With regard to counselling, RCNE says that for existing clients, their therapist will be in contact with to arrange their counselling appointments over the phone. For further information, please email manager@rcne.ie .

For new clients who would like to arrange an appointment please email manager@rcne.ie or phone 1800 21 21 22, leave a message and phone number and RCNE says it will get back in touch as soon as possible.

Funding

In terms of funding, RCNE says "unfortunately the Covid-19 crisis is severely affecting our income. We are unable to hold any public fundraising events to help support the services of our centre.

"If you have the capacity to support us financially, we would be truly grateful to you. You can donate through PayPal online at www.rcne.ie or send a cheque to the centre’s address – Rape Crisis North East, Great Northern Distillery, Carrick Road Dundalk. All donations no matter how small will be very much appreciated.

"We are very aware that this is an extremely anxious time for everyone, and we will do our very best to offer continued support where possible. Thank you for all your support, your patience and your understanding. Stay safe and we look forward to the day when our services are fully operational again."