Permission sought for 114 new homes at Mount Avenue in Dundalk

Two planning applications have been lodged with Louth County Council seeking to build 114 new homes at Mount Avenue in Dundalk.

Urban Life Developments Ltd made the applications, seeking permission to build 47 homes in a mix of house types through one application and 67 through the second.

The applicant had already received planning permission last year for 80 new homes at the location, along with getting the go ahead for vehicular access via a new access from 'Headford' Estate Road.

Permission was also granted at the time for improvement works to the existing junction between the Headford Estate Road and Mount Avenue, either side of the entrance and also provides for upgrade and improvement works to Mount Avenue for a distance of 550 m towards the Castleblaney Road. These improvement works include road widening and the provision of footpaths and public lighting.

The breakdown of the planned development over the two applications is as follows:

In the application for 47 homes the proposed dwellings comprise a mix of semi-detached and detached dwellings, including four bungalows, in a variety of types and sizes that range in height from one to two storeys.

Certain dwellings have the option for solar photovoltaic panels on roof slopes.

In the application for 67 new homes, which are proposed for a site on adjoining lands to the east of the other application for 47 homes, the proposed new homes comprise a mix of both houses and apartment/duplex units.

A total of 43 houses and 24 apartment/duplex units are proposed. Houses include terraced, semi-detached and detached units and would range in height from one to two storeys and have the option for photovoltaic/solar panels on roof slopes.

The apartment/duplex dwellings are accommodated in three three-storey buildings with balconies provided at first floor level to the rear (west facing elevations).

Access to this proposed development is via a new vehicular access from the Farndreg Estate in the south-eastern part of the site.

A decision is due on both applications by May 14, with submissions due by April 23.