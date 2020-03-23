M1 night time closures announced by Louth County Council

Louth County Council has announced that it intends closing sections of the M1 from Junction 10 to Junction 18 (and vice versa) at night time on various dates over a twelve week period to facilitate Celtic Roads Group(CRG) to carry out pavement works.

The total duration of the roadworks is expected to be twelve weeks, during which time the motorway mainline, interchange slip roads, roundabouts and side roads may be closed. It is the intention of Celtic Roads Group (CRG) to minimise the number of and duration of road closures within the period.

The Closures & Diversion route will be as follows:

Northbound within sections of the M1 between Junction 10 to Junction 18 – within the period April 20 2020 – July 11 2020. Diversion using the following national, regional and local roads; R132 (old N1), R169, LP 2226-27, N33, R166 and R215 (old N52). Diversions will be in place, at night time only, between the hours of 19.30-06.30.

Southbound within sections of the M1 between Junction 18 to Junction 10 and to county boundary, Dublin Road, Drogheda – within the period April 20 2020 – July 11 2020.

Diversion using the following national, regional and local roads; R132 (old N1), R169, LP 2226-27, N33, R166 and R215 (old N52) Diversions will be in place, at night time only, between the hours of 19.30-06.30.



Louth County Council say contingency has been included in the twelve week period to allow for disruption to works due to weather conditions etc. and every effort will be made to complete works in less than twelve weeks.

The closures will affect both carriageways at different periods and only one carriageway will be closed at any given time. Road closures will generally be between two junctions only.

For up to date information, notifications will be published on AA Roadwatch and on LMFM Radio.

Any person who wishes to object to any of the closures should lodge an objection in writing (envelope clearly marked “Road Closure objection”) to the undersigned not later than 12.00 noon on Tuesday 24th March 2020.

William Walsh

Senior Executive Officer

Operations Section

Louth Co Co, County Hall,