Sea Louth Scenic Seafood trail launch postponed

Due to the current Covid-19 Governement recommendations in relation to the cancelling of indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, the organisers have taken the decision to postpone the launch of Sea Louth scenic seafood trail which was due to take place on Tuesday March 24.

Sea Louth scenic seafood trail is a new tourism initiative and visitor experience developed to showcase Louth’s picturesque coastline and local seafood offering.

The organisers say that the event will be postponed until a time when it is possible to proceed with the launch.