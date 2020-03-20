Louth County Musuem set public challenge with quiz

Louth County Museum have uploaded a variety of activities and information sheets aimed at children to their Facebook page, to help them pass the time during the Covid-19 outbreak, and this morning they have put a unique quiz together for everyone to enjoy.

In a post on their Facebook page, they have shared 10 questions "with a strong Louth connection", the answers to which they will share at the end of today.

The activities and information sheets that the museum have, and will be uploading, will they say be "aimed at children of all ages which are linked to various exhibitions (both temporary and permanent) we've held over the past number of years."

You can find the questions as well as the activities here.