Dundalk Credit Union to open for one hour on Friday for older members exclusively
Dundalk Credit Union have announced that they are to open tomorrow, Friday March 20 for its older members exclusively from 8 am - 9 am as a safety measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus.
This measure is being put in place is to facilitate those who wish to conduct their business ahead of other members.
Dundalk Credit Union says that all members are welcomed, as normal, from 9.30 am.
