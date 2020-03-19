An Garda Síochána
Car break in leads to arrest in Dundalk overnight
Gardaí have made an arrest following an incident of theft in Dundalk overnight.
Gardaí responded to an incident of theft from a vehicle in Hill St, Dundalk on Wednesday night at approximately 12:30am.
A man in his 20s was arrested and is due to appear before Dundalk District Court on April 15 2020 in relation to this incident.
Gardaí say investigations into this matter are ongoing.
