Louth County Council to follow Government guidance on rates and LPT

Louth County Council says it will be following the Government's lead on how it will deal with both commercial rates and the Local Property Tax (LPT).

The Dundalk Democrat contacted Louth County Council today to find out if any decision has been made in relation to the impact of the Covid-19 virus and the collection of both commercial rates and the LPT in the county.

A spokesperson for the local authority said that "the Council will be guided by national government" on how it will act on both.

The LPT was due to be paid by March 21 this week, but that date has now been pushed back to May 21.

Making the announcement on Monday, Revenue indicated that: "for property owners who opted to pay their LPT for 2020 by Annual Debit Instruction or Single Debit Authority payment, the deduction date will change from 21 March 2020 to 21 May 2020.

"Property owners who have opted to make a payment by Annual Debit Instruction or Single Debit Authority do not need to advise Revenue or take any action. The payment date will be changed automatically to 21 May 2020."

With regards to commercial rates, Dundalk councillor Emma Coffey has called for a moratorium on commercial rates and water charges for the period of national closure, from Thursday March 12 until the Government's safety measures are lifted.



