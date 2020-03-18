Planning application lodged for 155 acre solar farm outside Dundalk

A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council seeking to build a 62.8 hectare (155 acre) solar farm in Kilcurley, outside Dundalk.

The application, made by Harmony Solar Louth Limited, is seeking a 10 year permission for a solar farm consisting of the following:

Up to 319,500 sqm of solar photovoltaic panels on ground mounted steel frames;

electrical substation with electrical control building and associated compound with palisade fence;

inverter/transformer stations;

underground power and communication cables and ducts;

boundary security fencing;

new internal access tracks and associated drainage infrastructure;

new site entrance to the public local road which connects to the R178 road and two vehicle passing areas on lands adjoining the public local road;

CCTV cameras and all associated site services and works

The proposed site in the townland of Kilcurley is just over four km outside Dundalk, and as reported by the Dundalk Democrat in January when it first revealed the plans, has the potential to power up to 11,000 homes, should it get the go ahead.

According to details seen by the Dundalk Democrat in January, the company is proposing a development that could remain operational for up to 30 years. The developer says that this is because the life span of the solar panels is understood to be up to 30 years. It is also understood that once the 30 years are up, the land is to revert to agricultural land.

A decision is due on the application by May 10, with submissions due by April 19.