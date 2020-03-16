Macfar Property Management expanding with the times

Macfar Property Management was started in 2007 in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin by John McKeown. In 2011, the decision was made to expand the premises to Dundalk. His daughters Adele Murray and Deborah O’Reilly now manage the business.

The services offered by the company have a focus on the management of property for clients with two distinct branches to this. The first area of business which is managed by Deborah O’Reilly and her team is the letting and management of residential housing and apartments. This involves meeting landlords and speaking to them about their property and finding the most suitable tenants to occupy that property, preparing all the legal and financial documentation to accompany the letting and handling all queries and problems.

The second branch of the business, which is managed by Adele Murray, is focussed on what is known as OMCs (Owner Management Companies). This involves managing mixed-use developments, apartment blocks and housing estates, meeting with directors, drawing a budget, collecting service charges, putting contracts in place with landscapers and maintenance professionals, preparing accounts and organising the AGM.

In January of this year, Macfar has expanded the premises here in Dundalk by taking over the unit next door and renovating the current offices with an expanded workforce employing 9 people.