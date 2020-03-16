High Court judge says he hopes "the world will be a different place" by end of May

A High Court judge has said that he hopes “the world will be a different place” by the end of May.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt was speaking at the Special Criminal Court this morning during the mention of the case of a man charged with attacking, falsely imprisoning and demanding £50,000 from another man in a Co Louth farmhouse.

This morning, Roderick F O'Hanlon SC, for Thomas McGuinness (33), told the non-jury court that his client was unable to appear at the hearing as he is “not well”.

In turn, Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded Mr McGuinness on bail on the same terms and conditions until May 25th. He added: “Hopefully the world will be a different place then.”

Mr McGuinness, of Chestnut Court, Johnstown, Navan, Co Meath is charged with falsely imprisoning Edward McAndrew by detaining him without his consent at One Ferry Hill, Cornamucklagh, Omeath, Co Louth on or about December 2nd, 2017.

He is also charged with assaulting Mr McAndrew causing him harm at the same location and on the same date.

Furthermore, Mr McGuinness is charged with robbing car keys, approximately £200, a travel bag and its contents, a wallet and its contents, a briefcase and its contents, two mobile phones and an Irish passport from Mr McAndrew on the same occasion. He is also charged with making an unwarranted demand “to wit demanded money totalling £50,000 from one Edward McAndrew with menaces” on the same occasion.

Two other men, William Twomey (56), from Havelock Place, Warrenpoint, Co Down and Anthony Finglas (49), also of Havelock Place, are also charged with the same offences.

On February 25th last, Mr Twomey was granted bail but Mr Finglas' application for bail was denied.