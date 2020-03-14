Relish gig in Dundalk Gaol postponed due to Covid-19

The appearance of northern Irish rock band Relish in Dundalk Gaol on April 4 has been postponed due to coronavirus fears.

Commenting on the reason for the postponement, organsiers say that "even though Government has said that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people people should be cancelled until March 29 we do not want to take the risk that this period of time might be extended further."

The band have confirmed that they would appear at a rescheduled date in the Autumn.

All ticket sales for this event will be refunded, organiser say, so for tickets bought online, payment will be paid back to the card.

Those who bought them directly from the Oriel Centre are asked to please call in to them with the tickets for a refund.