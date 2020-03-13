Number of apartments granted planning permission in Louth more than trebles

The number of apartments given the go ahead for construction in Louth more than trebled last year according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today.

Planning permission was granted for 878 apartments in Louth in 2019, with 601 of them being granted planning in the last quarter of the year.

This compares to 273 for the whole of 2018 in Louth and just 40 in 2017.

The number of houses granted planning permission in Louth also rose dramatically last year, with planning permission given for 770 houses, compared to 412 in 2018.

The final three months of 2019 saw a big increase in planning permissions granted in Louth. Planning was granted for 389 houses, compared to 77 in the third quarter of the year. In 2018, planning permission was granted for 129 houses in the last quarter of the year.

The smallest change in Louth in the final quarter of 2019 was in one off housing. Planning permission was granted for 39 one off houses in the county last year, two less than the 41 given the go ahead in the final quarter of 2018.