All masses in Dundalk Pastoral Area cancelled until further notice

The Catholic Churches in the Dundalk Pastoral Area have announced today that all public masses from today will be suspended until further notice.

In a statement issued this afternoon, it was announced that:

"Under instruction from the Government and the Archdiocese of Armagh, unfortunately due to the Corona Virus COVID 19 all public Masses in our Churches from Friday 13th March 2020 will be suspended until further notice.

"Everyone is dispensed from their Sunday obligation to attend Sunday Mass. The Churches will be open during the day for private prayer please maintain a safe distance.

"Funeral Masses, Baptisms, Weddings : No more than 100 people are permitted in the Church at any time. (limited to close relatives only)

"Sacrament of Confirmation is cancelled and will be re-scheduled at a later date.

"All other Church celebrations/activities are now cancelled."

The Dundalk Pastoral Area in its statement went on to add:

"Please continue to pray for each other, especially the old, the sick and the vulnerable and those on the front line of dealing with the virus. Please take care of yourself and others.

"Please adhere to the hygiene guidelines set out by the H.S.E.

"You will be able to view Mass daily at 10am via Facebook (St Patricks Parish Dundalk) and in St Josephs Church via webcam at 8.30am, 9.30am and 7.30pm. The link is churchservices.tv/dundalk

"God be with you."

The Dundalk Pastoral Area covers St Patrick’s Cathedral; St Joseph’s; Holy Family; Holy Redeemer; Friary; Marist; and

Haggardstown/Blackrock.

