Louth Sinn Féin cancels Easter Commemorations

Louth Sinn Féin has cancelled all Easter commemorations in the county following direction from party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Making the announcement, a spokesperson for the party in Louth said that “all Easter commemorations are cancelled this year as we are in the midst of a public health emergency."

"We must all pull together to try to stop this virus from spreading and we feel this is the appropriate action to take."

As an alternative to the annual commemorations, the spokesperson added that:

"We will honour our patriot dead on Easter Saturday and Sunday this year by laying a wreath and raising the national flag but there will be no ceremony.

"We want to thank everyone for their support in this decision but our first priority has to be the citizens of Louth.”