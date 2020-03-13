Local Business
New sports bar opens in Dundalk today
Business
New sports bar opens in Dundalk today
Bar One Racing Sports Bar (formerly Johnny Masons) has opened its doors today on the Ramparts in Dundalk.
According to Bar One: "This impressive location offers an inviting space that will treat sports fans to an unprecedented viewing experience. The bar features booths with their own personal flat-screen TV and a sports manager tablet to keep a track of all sporting results."
Bar One Racing Sports Bar is the brainchild of Barney O’Hare, CEO of Bar One Racing Ltd.
Commenting on the opening Mr. O ‘Hare said: “I am delighted to be opening the first-ever dedicated sports bar in the town. Our main objective is to offer sports fans a unique venue to enjoy live sports in a friendly environment.”
Bar One Racing Sports Bar will be open at midday daily.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on