New sports bar opens in Dundalk today

Bar One Racing Sports Bar (formerly Johnny Masons) has opened its doors today on the Ramparts in Dundalk.

According to Bar One: "This impressive location offers an inviting space that will treat sports fans to an unprecedented viewing experience. The bar features booths with their own personal flat-screen TV and a sports manager tablet to keep a track of all sporting results."

Bar One Racing Sports Bar is the brainchild of Barney O’Hare, CEO of Bar One Racing Ltd.

Commenting on the opening Mr. O ‘Hare said: “I am delighted to be opening the first-ever dedicated sports bar in the town. Our main objective is to offer sports fans a unique venue to enjoy live sports in a friendly environment.”

Bar One Racing Sports Bar will be open at midday daily.