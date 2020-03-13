Help Dundalk stay open for business and buy Shop Local vouchers for Mother's Day

With Mother's Day coming up on Sunday March 22, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce have made an appeal to help support local businesses get through a challenging time by buying Shop Local vouchers as gifts.

The vouchers are available in €5, €10, €20 & €50 values and there are no hidden charges and no expiry date.

They can be redeemed in over 330 outlets in the Dundalk area, covering everything from food and drink, to services, fashion and home and garden.

With the challenges local businesses will face over the foreseeable future due to Covid-19, now more than ever the support of local shoppers will be vital to help them stay in business.

Gift vouchers can be purchased online here or via the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce offices.

See here for a full list of participating outlets where you can spend your Shop Local Gift Vouchers.

Call the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce office on 042 9336343 for more information.





