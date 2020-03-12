Panic-buying in Dundalk sees queues in supermarkets

Panic-buying seems to have kicked in across Dundalk today, with queues of people at the checkouts and queues of cars outside supermarkets across the town.

ABOVE: Aldi at the Ramparts at lunchtime

Following the announcement today that schools, colleges and childcare facilities are to close from 6pm today, along with the cancellation of a host of events and gatherings due to Covid-19, people flocked to some of the supermarkets.

ABOVE: Aldi carpark at the Ramparts at lunchtime today

The Dundalk Democrat visited a number of supermarkets, where it witnessed long queues in some of the stores as well as a build up of traffic outside at least one supermarket of people waiting to get into the carpark.

Shelves were seen to be emptying quite quickly, with people bulk buying cereals, frozen foods and other dry goods. Bread was also emptying from the shelves quite quickly.

Among some of the bulk buying that seems to be taking place, the Democrat noticed some trolleys piled up with toilet roll. This is despite the fact that there has been no indication from the HSE or the WHO that diarrhoea is among the symptoms of Covid-19.