The Frank and Walters gig in Dundalk Gaol postponed as result of Covid-19

The upcoming appearance of The Frank and Walters in Dundalk Gaol has just been postponed with the event to be rescheduled at a later date, as a result of the coronavirus, Covid-19.

The decision was taken today, following government advice that all gatherings of over 100 people be cancelled until March 29.

The event was due to take place on Saturday March 21. It has been confirmed that refunds will be issued to those who bought tickets and a new date for the event will be organised.

Relish, who are set to play the venue on April 4, are still planned to go ahead as the measures are in effect until April 4.

For updates on the situation, go to www.orielcentre.ie.