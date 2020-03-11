Louth’s Vantastival festival postponed amid Coronavirus outbreak

In a statement released on the festival’s website, the organisers of Vantastival have announced that the festival is postponed until September amid concerns with large gatherings and the spread of the Coronavirus.



The festival, which was due to take place in Beaulieu House and Gardens in Drogheda, Co. Louth from May 29 – Jun 1, 2020, will now take place from 18th – 20th September 2020.



“We feel at this point that the most responsible course of action in order to safeguard the festival’s future and protect our crew, patrons and the general public is to take the tough but measured decision to postpone until September”.



“We will work with all our artists to keep as much of the line up as possible the same and fully expect to present a wonderful event in the Autumn”



All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date.