Dundalk Credit Union invites applications to €100,000 Community Support Fund 2020

Dundalk Credit Union has launched its Community Support Fund for 2020. This now annual Fund will see €100,000 donated by the member-owned, member-focused Dundalk Credit Union to voluntary and charity groups and organisations that exist and operate for the betterment of the wider community.

The Community Support Fund in 2020 allows for awards of up to €10,000 to be given. The approach for the Community Support Fund 2020 is to focus on five Key Pillars of community engagement and activity, namely Age Friendly, Community and Family Wellbeing, Youth Development, Culture & Heritage, and Sports Development. The closing date for applications is 5th April 2020.

Dundalk Credit Union has a proud history of giving back to our wider community since it was founded fifty-two years ago in 1968. The importance it has placed on giving back to the community, on behalf of its members, is an integral part of its ethos.

The continued increase in scale of the Dundalk Credit Union Community Support Fund and monthly donations will see investment and support across a wide range of, community, cultural, voluntary and charity organisations and projects, all of which contribute immensely to the well-being of both our community and the local economy.

Applicants are invited to submit a detailed application that outlines the scope and reach of their organisation, as well as the positive benefit and impact it demonstrates to the wider community that it serves.

Applications will be evaluated against strict criteria by a judging panel and then shortlisted.

A new feature for 2020 will be an Online Public Vote, where the community of Dundalk will be invited to also have their say, and vote for one of the shortlisted applications. The online public vote element will open on 20th April 2020.

Speaking in advance of the launch of the 2020 Community Support Fund, Paddy Donnelly, Chairman, Dundalk Credit Union, said: “We place great importance on giving back to our community, on behalf of our members, because we believe that by doing so, we build a stronger, more sustainable community.

“None of this is possible without the continued support and engagement of our members, and we are very proud of what we can achieve working together. It’s what we have always done and what we will continue to do into the future.”

More details can be found at www.dundalkcu.ie/communitysupport where application forms can be requested and organisations can review the application process T&Cs, an FAQ document and tips and hints on applying.

The closing date for applications is 5th April 2020.

For further information please contact: Geraldine Johnston or Megan Hughes, Business Development Team, Dundalk Credit Union, Market St., Dundalk, Co. Louth. Tel: 042- 9335489