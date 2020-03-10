Dundalk IT confirm range of precautionary measures adopted to combat COVID-19

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) says it has established a COVID-19 taskforce, to review the situation at DkIT, and which it says will decide upon appropriate actions it will take in relation to the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The institute confirmed to the Dundalk Democrat this evening that it has a range of precautionary measures in place to help combat COVID-19, after concerns were voiced by a number of students and staff over the levels of measures being taken.

In its statement, DkIT said that it is "open and operating as normal – the institute has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff or students at this time."

It adds that it is "monitoring the situation closely and has been in contact with all staff or students that are known to have visited affected areas in the past six weeks."

It goes on to say that, "we are closely monitoring the latest advice from key sources including the Health Service Executive (HSE), European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the Centre for Disease Control(US)CDC and World Health Organisation (WHO)."

The institute goes on to detail the range of measures it has taken as follows:

"A dedicated Coronavirus FAQ section (www.dkit.ie/covid19) has been created within the DkIT website which includes the latest information and guidance to DkIT staff and students in relation to the Institute’s response to Coronavirus. A link to the FAQs is available via the DkIT homepage and will be updated regularly as the situation evolves.

"A COVID-19 task force has been established within the Institute. This task force will meet daily to review the situation at DkIT and evaluate the latest guidance issued from relevant health authorities and government. Appropriate actions will be decided upon and communicated directly to staff and students via the website.

"The Student Health Centre has in place the approved HSE protocol for the isolation and treatment of suspected cases if they were to arise. DkIT has installed alcohol-based hand sanitizers at or close to the entrance of every building across the campus. HSE-approved informational posters have been placed around the campus to maximise awareness of good personal hygiene practice.

"HSE-approved informational posters relating to Coronavirus have been placed around the campus to maximise awareness of good personal hygiene practice.

"DkIT has a Flu Pandemic Contingency Plan which has been activated with the COVID-19 task force comprised of key internal stakeholders within the Institute.

"Regular updates have and will continue to be provided on this webpage, social media and via email etc as required. DkIT first starting communicating to students about precautionary guidelines and measures in relation to COVID-19 on February 27th following guidance from the HEA and Department of Education & Skills."

In relation to the signage around the use of sanitisers, DkIT says it has installed alcohol-based sanitizers in all main entrances and buildings across the campus and that it is "actively seeking to improve awareness and visibility of these through enhanced signage which will be put in place over the next 24 hours."

It adds also that it has "placed HSE-approved informational posters relating to Coronavirus in all buildings across the campus and in all toilets to maximise awareness of good personal hygiene practice. Further updates will be provided on this."