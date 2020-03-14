St Brigid’s School, Dundalk: Half a century of education

St Brigid’s School community have planned a series of events to commemorate the establishment 50 years ago of the remarkable school in Dundalk.

Back in November, the school had their art exhibition in At Tain Basement gallery for the fourth year running. Visitors were treated to a wide display of artistic talent. Each year this event has grown from strength to strength and is now an annual event on the artistic calendar in the locality.

Last Tuesday, a Thanksgiving Mass was celebrated by Archbishop Eamon Martin in Holy Redeemer Church here in Dundalk. The archbishop was joined by Monseigneur James Carroll, Fr Patrick Rushe, Fr Shajan, Fr Matzek and Fr Michael Sheehan ADM Holy Redeemer.

The school staff prepared a beautiful liturgy giving thanks for the many years Dundalk has been fortunate to have the services of St Brigid’s School. The pupils were enthusiastic about the event and participated in every aspect of the celebration.

Artwork symbolising all aspects of the school and the award-winning portrait of a modern-day St Brigid adorned the sanctuary. The chapel was treated to the magnificent sounds of the school choir lead by Mrs Olive Byrne and accompanied by Mr Eamonn McKevitt, who is a key support to every event hosted by the school.

Talented local harpists, Fionnuala Donlon, who is an SNA in the school and Donnchadh Hughes, the son of Ms Maureen Daly, the longest-serving teacher in St Brigid’s performed the musical aspect of the liturgy. Ms Daly and Christine Mc Loughlin, who is the longest-serving SNA both participated in the readings.

A huge congregation was there to support and celebrate with the school community. Many past pupils, their families, past staff and representatives of statutory agencies that work with the school were also in attendance. The congregation were invited back to the school for refreshments after the celebration, which was provided by the Home Economics classes. Ann Gallagher and Martin Molly, who cater to the students daily with delicious hot lunches provided their help with the catering for the event.

Walls of photographs past and present attracted lots of attention and brought a few laughs and some tears to members of the St Brigid’s Community.

Further events have been planned for the rest of the year by the vibrant school who are working towards state examinations occurring in the summertime.

A series of four radio programmes are presently being recorded by Dundalk FM and these will air in June. In May, the school are hosting another event to launch their anthology of student writing and a 50th Anniversary commemorative book.

There have been many changes during the past fifty years within the school from building extensions to further the resources offered by the school to the countless number of trips organised by the school, locally and abroad giving the students the best experience of schooling that they could possibly offer.

These events hosted by the school are a good reminder that change happens slowly but the successes of the hard-working staff have paid off in the end by creating such a dynamic and colourful school such as St Brigid’s.