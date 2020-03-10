Louth County Council officials' St Patrick's day trip to USA still going ahead

Officials from Louth County Council will be proceeding with their planned trip to the United States for St Patrick's Day, the local authority has confirmed with the Dundalk Democrat.

While the St Patrick's Day festival in Dundalk has been cancelled, along with events across the country, a spokesperson for Louth County Council confirmed that there are "no plans to change the visit to New York and Washington by the Cathaoirleach and two officials at this stage".

The spokesperson added however that "advice issued by the HSE in relation to COVID 19 is being monitored".

It was confirmed yesterday that the Taoiseach has shortened his planned St Patrick's visit to the US, and was no longer travelling to New York as part of his trip.

On Monday afternoon, the organisers of the St Patrick’s Day parade events in Dundalk made the decision to postpone the festival due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the organisers said that "we appreciate that this decision will disappoint many people but in the interest of public health and to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 is minimised we believe that this is the sensible approach to take at present.”

With the increase in cases of Covid-19 across the country, the level of response to the crisis by local government, transport companies and other organisations in County Louth has come under intense scrutiny.

Matthews.ie, one of the northeast's biggest bus companies, have told the Democrat that they are “following all advice on a daily basis from the HSE and the National Transport Authority (NTA).”

However, they added that all drivers have been issued with latex gloves and hand sanitisers and all applicable surfaces are being wiped down after every journey.

A spokesperson added: “We would urge passengers to use the Leap Card service in a bid to further reduce the transference of cash.”

An employee of Dundalk’s Clarke Railway Station told the Democrat that they had “received the standard health guidance information on Covid-19 as expected and the precautionary measures to follow from the HSE.”

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) issued information to all staff and all students in relation to Covid-19 on Monday, where they advised that it will “in the interest of public safety…. actively encourage all staff and students to take the necessary precautions as outlined by the Department, under the guidance of the relevant national health authorities, through regular updates and the display of HSC-approved informational posters across campus.”

It also confirmed that the on campus Health Unit is now closed for walk-ins, with students being asked to phone or email Health Unit staff for initial triage. They say that treatment will then be provided in the Health Unit unless students are advised otherwise.

DkIT said that the “decision has been made in the interests of protecting vulnerable students with underlying medical issues and to support medical staff.”

The Institute has also advised that “students with flu-like symptoms are encouraged to stay at home and ring their own GP, emergency unit or the Health Unit.”