Plans to convert former Amber Nightclub in Dundalk into apartments
Planning lodged with Louth County Council
Plans are underway to convert the old Amber nightclub on Earl Street in Dundalk to apartments.
A planning application was lodged with Louth County Council last week, seeking permission for a change of use from a nightclub to five apartments.
According to the application lodged by Mr Sean Doherty, the development comprises two one-bed apartments on the first floor; and two, two-bed apartments and one one-bed apartment on the second floor.
It also proposes using the existing access arrangement from the ground floor to the first floor.
A decision is due on the application by April 30.
