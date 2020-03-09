Plans to convert former Amber Nightclub in Dundalk into apartments

Plans are underway to convert the old Amber nightclub on Earl Street in Dundalk to apartments.

A planning application was lodged with Louth County Council last week, seeking permission for a change of use from a nightclub to five apartments.

According to the application lodged by Mr Sean Doherty, the development comprises two one-bed apartments on the first floor; and two, two-bed apartments and one one-bed apartment on the second floor.

It also proposes using the existing access arrangement from the ground floor to the first floor.

A decision is due on the application by April 30.