Rape Crisis North East opening pop up shop in Dundalk

Long Walk Centre, Dundalk March 31 - April 4

Rape Crisis North East has made an appeal to the public to come and visit their Pop-up Shop that will be open from Tuesday March 31 to Saturday April 4, in the Long Walk Centre, Dundalk.

This is a great opportunity to dispose of some of your used equipment and bits and pieces and perhaps purchase some other much needed items. Buy a gift for someone special, or just treat yourself, and support your local charity.

All proceeds will go directly to Rape Crisis North East Clg to provide a much needed counselling and support service to the increased number of women, men and young people attending the service.

For further information please contact them at 042 9339491, email info@rcne.ie or you can check the website www.rcne.ie