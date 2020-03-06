Rape Crisis North East
Rape Crisis North East opening pop up shop in Dundalk
Long Walk Centre, Dundalk March 31 - April 4
Rape Crisis North East opening pop up shop in Dundalk
Rape Crisis North East has made an appeal to the public to come and visit their Pop-up Shop that will be open from Tuesday March 31 to Saturday April 4, in the Long Walk Centre, Dundalk.
This is a great opportunity to dispose of some of your used equipment and bits and pieces and perhaps purchase some other much needed items. Buy a gift for someone special, or just treat yourself, and support your local charity.
All proceeds will go directly to Rape Crisis North East Clg to provide a much needed counselling and support service to the increased number of women, men and young people attending the service.
For further information please contact them at 042 9339491, email info@rcne.ie or you can check the website www.rcne.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on