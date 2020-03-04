Dundalk's Jinx Lennon to join TPM in Dublin takeover this month

Dublin is set for a Dundalk take over this month, with the news that Jinx Lennon is to join TPM as support for their headline gig in the Button Factory on March 20.

The Dundalk MCs have had a very busy few months, with their Heaven is a Harp-Pint tour performing dates across the country, as well as opening for King Kong company in the Button Factory.

This event is being dubbed as the group's biggest headline show to date.

Punk poet and anti-hero of the North East, Jinx Lennon, has also had a very busy schedule this past few months and 2020 looks to be as busy, with a new album on the way in April.

The new album is called "BORDER SCHIZO SONGS FOR THE FUC**D" and according to Jinx, "it's a psychedelic journey around the north east border lands, a concept album of sorts set up like a radio show, taking you on an off the wall voyage through the suburbs and ''the sticks'' of north Louth."

Jinx will be touring the new album, which will be released on double vinyl. Find out more on his website here.

Tickets at €13.66, for what is shaping up to be a cracking night, are available on eventbrite.