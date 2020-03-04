Dundalk dance school Funky Feet take to the stage this weekend 

Funky Feet Dance School, based in Dundalk, take their new show “A Little Party” to the An Tain Arts Centre this weekend from March 7th - 8th.

The show is set to be performed this Saturday and Sunday, with showtime commencing at 7 pm on both nights with a matinee show on Sunday at 2:30 pm.

With children as young as three featured in the show, it's set to be a spectacular evening of talent, with performances of songs from popular musicals such as Mary Poppins and Matilda, amongst others.

Limited tickets remain on the An Tain Arts Centre website and are priced at €13 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket).