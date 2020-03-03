Third man charged with attacking and falsely imprisoning man in Louth farmhouse

A third man has appeared before the Special Criminal Court charged with attacking and falsely imprisoning a man in a Louth farmhouse over two years ago.

Thomas McGuinness (33), of Chestnut Court, Johnstown, Navan, Co Meath appeared before the three-judge court today charged with a total of four non-scheduled offences.

Detective Garda Eoin Clerkin agreed with State Solicitor Ciara Vibien for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that he executed the warrant this morning and met Mr McGuinness by arrangement at 9.58am, before conveying him to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The detective also told the non-jury court that he later met the accused man in the confines of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin 8, handed him a copy of the charge sheet, read over the charges and explained them to him in plain language.

Det Gda Clerkin said he then cautioned Mr McGuinness and he made no reply.

Mr McGuinness is charged with falsely imprisoning Edward McAndrew by detaining him without his consent at One Ferry Hill, Cornamucklagh, Omeath, Co Louth on or about December 2nd, 2017. This is contrary to Section 15 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

He is also charged with assaulting Mr McAndrew causing him harm at the same location and on the same date. This is contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Furthermore, Mr McGuinness is charged with robbing car keys, approximately £200, a travel bag and its contents, a wallet and its contents, a briefcase and its contents, two mobile phones and an Irish passport from Mr McAndrew on the same occasion. This is contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice (Theft & Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

He is also charged with making an unwarranted demand “to wit demanded money totalling £50,000 from one Edward McAndrew with menaces” on the same occasion.

Ms Vibien told the court that there are two other persons already before the court relating to the same incident and asked if Mr McGuinness could be joined with them. The court agreed to this.

George Burns BL, defending, informed the court that bail was agreed and said the cash lodgement was within the system.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Dermot Dempsey, remanded Mr McGuinness on bail subject to a number of conditions until March 9.

Two other men, William Twomey (56), from Havelock Place, Warrenpoint, Co Down and Anthony Finglas (49), also of Havelock Place, are also charged with the same offences.

Mr Twomey was granted bail last week but Mr Finglas' application for bail was denied.