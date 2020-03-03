An Garda Síochána
Garda investigation underway after car crash in Dundalk that saw three hospitalised
Inner Relief Road, Dundalk
Three people were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with non-life threatening injuries, following a road traffic collision in Dundalk yesterday evening.
Gardaí attended the scene of a two car road traffic collision which occurred on Inner Relief Rd, Dundalk, Co. Louth on Monday evening at approximately 7:45pm.
In a statement today, Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
