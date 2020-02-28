Dundalk acts to perform at Rock Against Homelessness concert

Two Dundalk acts, The Mary Wallopers and Just Mustard, have been added to the bill of the much-anticipated concert Rock Against Homelessness.

In response to the national homeless crisis, Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus Ireland, in association with Independent.ie, has been announced for The Olympia on March 3rd.

Photography: Chris Almeida

The gig is curated and headlined by Fontaines D.C. - one of the most electrifying bands to emerge from Ireland in recent years.

It will be MC’d by Today FM’s Paul McLoone, and other great acts playing on the night are The Murder Capital, Melts, Kneecap, , The Altered Hours and Stefan Murphy.

Tickets priced from €38 (no booking fee or restoration levy) went on sale via Ticketmaster.ie, usual Ticketmaster outlets nationwide including The Olympia Theatre Box Office, and by calling Ticketmaster at The Olympia Phone Bookings on 0818 719 330, however, all tickets are now completely SOLD OUT.



Approximate stage times as follows: doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm.