Number of homeless families in North East shoots back up in January

The number of homeless families in the North East, which comprises Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, shot up from 12 in December to 20 in January, according to the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government Homelessness Report for January, released this evening.

This is a return to the number of families recorded as homeless in November in the North East.

The number of homeless adults in Louth in January fell however, with 111 adults accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation in the local authority, down from 123 in December. It is the sixth consecutive where homeless numbers have fallen in the county.

Five adults were recorded as homeless in Monaghan, up from three in December and 12 in Cavan, a large increase from one recorded in December.

Nationally, 6,697 adults and 3,574 dependants accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in January, giving a total of 10,271, up from 9,731 in December.