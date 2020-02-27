Park and Share facility in Dundalk delayed after invalid planning application lodged

The Park and Share Scheme planned for Gibstown, at Junction 16 of the M1 Motorway outside Dundalk looks set for delay after Louth County Council lodged an invalid planning application.

The Part 8 planning application was lodged by the Infrastructure section at Louth County Council on November 19, 2019, with a decision due by January 22.

Louth County Council have since indicated in their weekly planning lists however, that the application was an invalid one. It does not indicate why the application was invalid.

It is believed that a new application will now have to be submitted, therefore delaying work on the planned Park and Share Scheme.