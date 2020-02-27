Dundalk's Roe River Books hosting Words and Music event for International Women's Day

To celebrate International Women's Day Culture Club & Roe River Books, in conjunction with Dundalk Culture Club, present a special Words & Music: A Woman's Circle event at Roe River Books.

Performers including Alice Robinson, Ines Khai, Sophie Coyle will sing songs interspersed with readings by the participants of Spoken Word Dundalk of poems and prose inspired by International Women's Day.

All are welcome and it's free! There will be a special offer discount on all titles by female authors on the day.

Join the fun at Roe River Books, Park Street, Dundalk at 12.00pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020.