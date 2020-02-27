Latest figures show disposable income in Louth remains well below national average

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), show that disposable incomes in Louth remain well below the national figure.

The CSO have released county incomes and regional GDP figures for 2017 today and they show that the disposable income per person in Louth in 2017 stood at €19,416.

This is €1,298 or 6.3% lower than the State average figure of €20,714. It was still the tenth highest in the country however, with Dublin reporting the highest figure of €23,864.

The situation in neighbouring Monaghan was quite different however, as it reported one of the lowest figures in the country.

With a disposable income per person of €17,698, Monaghan reported the fourth lowest figure in the country - only Mayo (€17,439), Roscommon (€17,399) and Donegal (€15,662) reported lower incomes.

Regionally, the Border region (Monaghan, Cavan, Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal) reported the lowest disposable income (€17,051) - 18% lower than the State average, with Dublin reporting the highest (€23,864).

The Mid East region, in which Louth is located, reported a disposable income per person of €21,354.